Why do you need it? Due to EU regulations and increased awareness of online privacy, every website must get user's permission before installing tracking cookies. If you surf anonymously or if you delete cookies automatically every time you close the browser, websites will ask for that permission again and again, and it will soon become very irritating to click the same I agree buttons every day.



This browser extension removes cookie warnings from almost all websites and saves you thousands of unnecessary clicks!



In most cases, it just blocks or hides cookie related pop-ups. When it's needed for the website to work properly, it will automatically accept the cookie policy for you (sometimes it will accept all and sometimes only necessary cookie categories, depending on what's easier to do). It doesn't delete cookies.



Please educate yourself about cookie related privacy issues and ways to protect yourself and your data. For example, you can block 3rd party cookies, install ad blocking extensions and then block tracking tools, delete browsing data regularly, enable Tracking Protection in your browser etc.